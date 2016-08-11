Britain Cricket - England Nets - Kia Oval - 10/8/16England's Head Coach Trevor Bayliss talks with Alastair Cook during netsAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

LONDON England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth and final test against Pakistan at The Oval on Thursday.

The hosts named an unchanged team after winning the third test in Birmingham by 141 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Pakistan brought in batsman Iftikhar Ahmed for Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Wahab Riaz for Rahat Ali.

Teams

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson

Pakistan - Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Asad Shafiq, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)