LONDON Former England fast bowler Chris Tremlett has retired from all forms of cricket due to injury problems, he said on Friday.

The towering 33-year-old, who was plagued by fitness issues during his career, took 17 wickets to help England win the 2010-11 Ashes series in Australia.

"After 16 enjoyable years I feel that now is the right moment to call time on my playing career," Tremlett said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, injury has hampered me throughout my career and now plays the leading role in my decision to retire," he added.

"My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket."

Tremlett, who started his county career at Hampshire before moving to Surrey, took 53 wickets in 12 tests.

"Wearing the Three Lions was the pinnacle and I enjoyed every minute of the challenge, experience and ultimately the success that the team had," he said.

