BIRMINGHAM, England England fast bowler Chris Tremlett has been ruled out of Wednesday's third test against India at Edgbaston with a back injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday that the paceman would now receive treatment in the hope he would be fit for next week's fourth test at the Oval.

The home team, 2-0 up in the four-match series, had already included Steven Finn in their squad as cover for Tremlett who missed the second-test win in Nottingham because of a tight hamstring and back spasms.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment in London; Editing by Tony Jimenez)