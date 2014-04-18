England's Jonathan Trott ducks under a delivery during the warm-up match against the Cricket Australia Invitational XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground November 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

England batsman Jonathan Trott has suffered more stress-related problems on his return to first class action and will take another break from the sport to undergo treatment, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Trott, who will turn 33 next week, left England's Ashes tour of Australia in November after the first test in Brisbane due to a stress-related illness.

The right-handed batsman later cited "burnout" as the problem and said he was targeting a return to international cricket.

However, the South African-born batsman's illness relapsed while playing in the English domestic season with county side Warwickshire this week where he scored 37 and 26 in defeat.

"Jonathan has had a recurrence of the stress related illness that ruled him out of all cricket this winter from late November onwards," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Chief Medical Officer Nick Peirce said in a statement.

"Despite Jonathan wanting to play for Warwickshire from the start of the season, having spent time with him yesterday it is clear that he will benefit from a further period away from the game.

"He will continue with the comprehensive support programme the ECB has put in place to assist his rehabilitation."

Trott, who has scored 3,763 runs in 49 tests for England, looked short of confidence during his brief Ashes appearance last year as he struggled with technical issues in his batting against Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.

He made his return to the crease in a two-day friendly earlier this month before making his first class return against Sussex in Birmingham this week.

"It was with the best intentions and hope that I returned to cricket with Warwickshire this month. Much to my disappointment, since my first game, I have felt the same anxieties that occurred during my time in Australia," Trott said.

"It is not fair on my team-mates or myself to continue when I am unable to function at 100 per cent.

"In order to play at the highest level you have to be at 100 per cent and be able to concentrate fully at all times. Sadly I am unable to do this.

"With this in mind I have decided it is best for all involved that I continue my recovery on the sidelines for the time being. I would like to thank Warwickshire and the ECB for their continued support through this time."

