Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune skipper, Starc pulls out of IPL
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
LONDON England named the following squad on Tuesday for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in September and October:
Squad: Stuart Broad (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos Butler, Jade Dembach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Lumb, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Graeme Swann, Luke Wright
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
PARIS Marcelo Bielsa will return to Ligue 1 next season when he takes charge of Lille two years after leaving Olympique de Marseille unexpectedly.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.