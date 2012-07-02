Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
England called up Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Woakes on Monday for the third one-day international against Australia in Birmingham.
Woakes joins the squad after Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker were granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of their late Surrey team mate Tom Maynard, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
Maynard died two weeks ago after being hit by a train.
A later ECB statement said Dernbach would miss the remainder of the five-match series because of a side strain. England lead 2-0.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
