LONDON England bowler Mark Wood will have ankle surgery and is set to miss the tour of India that starts next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Durham pace bowler will require a third operation on his left ankle within a year after it was discovered that he had fractured a bone during a County Championship match against Surrey last month.

"There’s no reason to think that when he’s had this bone fragment removed, he won’t be able to get back to bowling as well as he has in the second half of the summer," England's national physiotherapy lead Ben Langley said on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"His foot and ankle swelled up hugely during the game, which was obviously worrying, and then we were perplexed when nothing significant showed up on the first scan.

"It was only when we got him in for a second scan that we discovered he’d been playing on despite having fractured a bone," Langley added.

Wood had previously been ruled out of England's ongoing tour of Bangladesh.

England will travel to India to play five tests, three ODIs and the same number of Twenty20 internationals between Nov. 9 and Feb. 1.

