Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
New Zealand have brought paceman Tim Southee and batsman Hamish Rutherford into the squad for the second one-day international against England on Wednesday after injuries to seamer Mitchell McClenaghan and opener Martin Guptill.
McClenaghan picked up four wickets in New Zealand's three-wicket victory in Hamilton on Sunday, but suffered a side strain that has ruled him out for the rest of the three-match series.
Guptill, who scored an unbeaten 27 while playing with a left hamstring strain to guide the hosts to victory, would be sidelined for at least the second match in Napier, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday.
Rutherford, 23, made his international debut in the Twenty20 series against England earlier this month, which New Zealand lost 2-1.
The 24-year-old swing bowler Southee returns to the national fold after recovering from ligament damage to his left thumb.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.