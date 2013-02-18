New Zealand have brought paceman Tim Southee and batsman Hamish Rutherford into the squad for the second one-day international against England on Wednesday after injuries to seamer Mitchell McClenaghan and opener Martin Guptill.

McClenaghan picked up four wickets in New Zealand's three-wicket victory in Hamilton on Sunday, but suffered a side strain that has ruled him out for the rest of the three-match series.

Guptill, who scored an unbeaten 27 while playing with a left hamstring strain to guide the hosts to victory, would be sidelined for at least the second match in Napier, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday.

Rutherford, 23, made his international debut in the Twenty20 series against England earlier this month, which New Zealand lost 2-1.

The 24-year-old swing bowler Southee returns to the national fold after recovering from ligament damage to his left thumb.

