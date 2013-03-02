Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
Left-arm paceman Neil Wagner has been rewarded with a place in New Zealand's squad for the first test against England after taking six wickets in the ongoing tour match in Queenstown.
The South Africa-born 26-year-old joins a squad of 13 for the March 6 test in Dunedin, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday, and could earn his fourth test cap if the hosts elect to field an all-pace attack.
The four-day tour match between a New Zealand XI and England XI finishes later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.