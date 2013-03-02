New Zealand's Neil Wagner plays a shot on day four of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Left-arm paceman Neil Wagner has been rewarded with a place in New Zealand's squad for the first test against England after taking six wickets in the ongoing tour match in Queenstown.

The South Africa-born 26-year-old joins a squad of 13 for the March 6 test in Dunedin, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday, and could earn his fourth test cap if the hosts elect to field an all-pace attack.

The four-day tour match between a New Zealand XI and England XI finishes later on Saturday.

