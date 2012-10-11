Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
MUMBAI Former India captain Anil Kumble has been named the new head of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee, replacing former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd, the global governing body said on Thursday.
The 16-member committee meets twice a year to consult on playing matters and offer recommendations to the ICC on technical aspects and rules of the sport.
In a separate reshuffle, committee member Ian Bishop did not seek an extension to his term and the former West Indies paceman was replaced by England's Andrew Strauss, who retired from all forms of cricket at the end of August.
The 41-year-old Kumble also heads the Indian cricket board's technical committee and remains the country's most successful bowler, claiming 619 test and 337 one-day international wickets with his leg-spin.
"I would like to thank Clive Lloyd for his chairmanship of the ICC cricket committee and to his tireless contribution to the game," ICC President Alan Isaac said in a statement.
"The ICC board were united in their admiration for his work as chairman. We also thank Ian Bishop for his contribution during his term as well.
"In Anil Kumble, we have a new chairman who has unquestioned experience not only as a player with India but also as an administrator with Karnataka State Cricket Association as well.
"I am sure that he will carry on Clive's good work and bring, like Andrew Strauss, contemporary thinking to the committee and both understand clearly the issues facing the modern game."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.