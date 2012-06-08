Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga stretches during a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Hambantota about 240 km (149 miles) south of Colombo May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

DUBAI Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will be event ambassador for the world Twenty20 tournament taking place in the country in September and October, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

Malinga, 28, is joint leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in Twenty20 cricket along with spinner Ajantha Mendis, with 40 wickets from 32 matches.

The fast bowler, who has retired from test cricket to concentrate on the limited-overs forms of the game, also plays in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

"Lasith is a special player and one of the most recognisable cricketers in the world," said ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat in a statement. "Whenever he runs in to bowl with his distinctive action there is a thrill in the game. I am sure he will add to the buzz that has already surfaced."

The event, which features the world's top 12 men's and top eight women's national teams, will be held at four venues throughout Sri Lanka from September 18 to October 7.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)