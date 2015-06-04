MUMBAI The International Cricket Council has received Pakistan's nomination of former batsman Zaheer Abbas for the post of president left vacant by the resignation of Bangladesh's Mustafa Kamal in April, the governing body said on Thursday.

Kamal resigned claiming he was snubbed at the presentation ceremony of the World Cup final in Melbourne when he was not allowed to present the trophy to winners Australia as the head of ICC.

The nomination will be forwarded to the ICC nominations committee and then to the ICC board for approval before being ratified at the 2015 annual conference from June 21-26 in Barbados, the ICC said.

Former Pakistan captain Abbas, 67, played 78 tests and 62 one-day internationals for his country and was also an ICC match referee.

"I am honoured and privileged to have been nominated for this prestigious position and, should I be appointed, I would be delighted to represent the ICC as an ambassador for our great game," he said in an ICC statement.

