International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive David Richardson gestures as he speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.

USACA was suspended in 2015 with several reinstatement conditions after the ICC found that the organisation did not have widespread authority over the country's cricket activities and lacked unity.

The ICC said USACA had failed to work with successfully with a group set up to help them rectify the position and had breached several other reinstatement conditions.

"Our focus throughout this two year process has been on the unification of the USA cricket community behind USACA to grow and develop the sport," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in statement on Monday.

"USACA's refusal to engage in the process ... its apparent failure to put the ICC Board-approved constitution before its members without legitimate excuse undermines the all-important objective of uniting the sport."

A resolution to expel USACA will be voted on at a meeting of the ICC Full Council in June.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)