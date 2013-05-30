NEW DELHI Indian cricketer Ankeet Chavan, arrested on suspicion of spot-fixing earlier this month, has been granted conditional bail so he can get married on Sunday, his lawyer said.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted the 27-year-old bail until June 6, Kishore Gaekwad told Reuters.

The court said there was no threat of the player tampering with evidence in the spot-fixing scandal.

Chavan, former India test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and a third Rajasthan Royals player, Ajit Chandila, were arrested on May 16 for allegedly taking money to concede a pre-determined number of runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The trio have denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Sichitra Mohanty, Writing by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Justin Palmer)