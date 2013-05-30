Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
NEW DELHI Indian cricketer Ankeet Chavan, arrested on suspicion of spot-fixing earlier this month, has been granted conditional bail so he can get married on Sunday, his lawyer said.
A Delhi court on Thursday granted the 27-year-old bail until June 6, Kishore Gaekwad told Reuters.
The court said there was no threat of the player tampering with evidence in the spot-fixing scandal.
Chavan, former India test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and a third Rajasthan Royals player, Ajit Chandila, were arrested on May 16 for allegedly taking money to concede a pre-determined number of runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
The trio have denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Sichitra Mohanty, Writing by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Justin Palmer)
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.