Moyes hopes to take advantage of Southampton's focus on Wembley
LONDON Sunderland, bottom of the Premier League, hope to take advantage of opponents whose minds appear to be elsewhere when they take on League Cup finalists Southampton on Saturday.
CANBERRA Sachin Tendulkar hit a quickfire 92 before retiring as India's first warm-up match on their tour of Australia against a Chairman's XI ended in a draw after rain brought an early end to play Friday.
Tendulkar, who will be hoping to grab his 100th international career century in the four-test series that begins in Melbourne on December 26, grabbed his 92 runs off 132 balls with 15 fours before he and VVS Laxman (57) retired at tea with the tourists on 240 for three chasing 399 for victory.
India had reached 320 for six in the 84th over of their innings when rain forced play to be abandoned at Manuka Oval, which will also host their second and final warm-up match for the Boxing Day test against another Chairman's XI next week.
Uncapped opener Ajinkya Rahane (three) and Virat Kohli (one) were the only tourists not to rack up the runs on what has proved to be a good batting surface with skipper Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma (56 not out) also having solid knocks.
None of the Chairman's XI has any realistic chance of making the Australia team for the test series but spinner Cameron Boyce added a notch to his belt with the wicket of Dravid on his way to figures of two for 74 when the former India skipper was caught for 45 at mid-off by Peter George.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Sunderland, bottom of the Premier League, hope to take advantage of opponents whose minds appear to be elsewhere when they take on League Cup finalists Southampton on Saturday.
LONDON Jose Mourinho added a new word to his vocabulary this week and, once he learnt what it meant, agreed with Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that there would be no great transfer "churn" in the close season.
ZURICH Russia's Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been stripped of her 800m London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday imposed a four-year ban saying there was "clear evidence" she used performance-enhancing drugs.