CHENNAI, India The Mumbai Indians spinners, led by captain Harbhajan Singh, restricted the big-hitting Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen to win a low-scoring Champions League Twenty20 final by 31 runs on Sunday.

The Mumbai team were bundled out for 139 after they chose to bat first on a low and slow M.A. Chidambaram Stadium wicket but the runs proved to be enough as Bangalore could manage just 108 in reply.

Bangalore, who had successfully chased down more than 200 runs in their last two matches, were caught in a spin web as Harbhajan picked up the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Daniel Vettori in his four-over spell.

Left out of the Indian team for the first two ODIs in the forthcoming series against England, Harbhajan extracted good turn off the pitch and was ably supported by young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who took two wickets for just nine runs.

Pacemen Lasith Malinga and Abu Nechim also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Mumbai, who were without injured pair Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma for the entire tournament, struggled during their innings with New Zealander James Franklin making the only notable contribution with a 29-ball 41.

Mumbai were all out on the last ball of their innings with Raju Bhatkal picking up three wickets and three more falling to run-outs.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer)