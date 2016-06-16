A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

NEW DELHI A panel including former captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly will select India's next head coach from a shortlist of 21 candidates by June 22, the country's cricket board (BCCI) has said.

The BCCI received 57 applications and despite recommending a smaller pool of nominees, all of the petitions will still be available to a panel which also includes former test batsman VVS Laxman, board secretary Ajay Shirke said in a statement.

The post has been vacant since Ravi Shastri's tenure as the team director ended with India's semi-final exit at the World Twenty20 tournament on home soil earlier this year.

Shastri has thrown his hat in the ring once more, while former captain Anil Kumble and chief selector Sandeep Patil have also confirmed they were keen to take on one of the most challenging jobs in international cricket.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)