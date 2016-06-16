Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
NEW DELHI A panel including former captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly will select India's next head coach from a shortlist of 21 candidates by June 22, the country's cricket board (BCCI) has said.
The BCCI received 57 applications and despite recommending a smaller pool of nominees, all of the petitions will still be available to a panel which also includes former test batsman VVS Laxman, board secretary Ajay Shirke said in a statement.
The post has been vacant since Ravi Shastri's tenure as the team director ended with India's semi-final exit at the World Twenty20 tournament on home soil earlier this year.
Shastri has thrown his hat in the ring once more, while former captain Anil Kumble and chief selector Sandeep Patil have also confirmed they were keen to take on one of the most challenging jobs in international cricket.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.