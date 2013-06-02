Indian cricket board (BCCI) President N. Srinivasan speaks to the media during a news conference in Kolkata May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI Beleaguered Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan stood down on Sunday in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal that has hit the game in India and led to the arrest of his son-in-law last month.

The May 16 arrest of three cricketers, including former test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, for allegedly taking money to concede pre-determined number of runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches has exposed Indian cricket's soft underbelly and sparked nationwide outrage.

The trio have denied any wrongdoing. Police have launched a nationwide hunt for illegal bookmakers.

The board has set up a commission to probe allegations against Srinivasan's son-in-law and IPL Chennai franchise official Gurunath Meiyappan who has been arrested as part of a police investigation into illegal betting.

"Mr. N. Srinivasan announced that he will not discharge his duties as the President of the Board till such time as the probe is completed," BCCI joint secretary Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

Former ICC and BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya would look after the board's daily affairs until then, Thakur said after the board's executive committee meeting in Chennai.

On Saturday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla resigned, barely 24 hours after BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale and treasurer Ajay Shirke had quit their posts.

The board has asked both Jagdale and Shirke to withdraw their resignations.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)