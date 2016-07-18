Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
NEW DELHI India's top court has barred ministers and bureaucrats from holding posts in the country's cricket board (BCCI) as part of administrative reforms in the world's richest national cricket body.
The Supreme Court on Monday accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, a three-member panel it had appointed to look into the functioning of the BCCI which is perceived as a cash-rich but opaque body run by politicians and businessmen.
In their report, submitted in January, former chief justice of India RM Lodha and two of his colleagues recommended age and tenure restrictions for top officials and cooling off period between successive terms for top officials among others.
"We allow most of the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel on administrative changes in the BCCI," a two-judge division bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur and Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla, said in their order.
"Nobody above the age of 70 will be office bearer of the BCCI. A person cannot be simultaneously an office-bearer in the state cricket association as well as in the BCCI."
In other recommendations, all of which would have to implemented within six months by the BCCI, the panel wanted the board to be brought under the Right to Information Act which would allow citizens to access information held by the board.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.