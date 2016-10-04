Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the third test against New Zealand with a broken hand and replaced in the squad by the uncapped Karun Nair.
Dhawan had sustained a "minor fracture" on his left hand, the team said in a statement. His place in the team could go to Gautam Gambhir, who was drafted into the squad for the first time in two years after opener Lokesh Rahul suffered a hamstring strain during the first test win in Kanpur.
The hosts completed a 178-run victory in Kolkata on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The third test is scheduled to start in Indore from Saturday but has been thrown into some confusion by a local media report that the Indian board (BCCI) had cancelled the remainder of the tour due to financial problems.
The Indian Express newspaper quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying the tour had been scrapped after banks moved to freeze the board's accounts amid a governance review by a court-appointed panel.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.