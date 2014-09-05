Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has been ruled out of Sunday's Twenty20 international against India with a strained shoulder, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.
"Bresnan will not be replaced in the squad for the match providing there are no concerns over the fitness of bowlers currently playing in the final match of the ODI series," the ECB said in a statement.
The injury is not thought to be serious and the 29-year-old Bresnan, a member of England's team who won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010, could return to action for his county Yorkshire next week.
Bresnan did not play in the 50-over series against India as the world's best-ranked ODI and Twenty20 team ruthlessly exposed England's one-day deficiencies in a 3-1 win.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).