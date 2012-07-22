Rooney misses United trip to St Etienne - reports
LONDON Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's UEFA league game against French side St Etienne despite training earlier on Tuesday, British media reported.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team mates have been fined for the team's slow over-rate during their 21-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the International Cricket Council said.
"The India side was ruled to be an over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.
Accordingly, match referee Chris Broad has imposed a 20 per cent fine on Dhoni, while each of his team mates were docked 10 percent of their match fees.
With the win at Hambantota, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and play the second one-dayer at the same venue on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger left Sutton United with a deeper respect for non-league football after watching his Premier League charges being pushed hard by their far less illustrious opponents in the FA Cup fifth round.
LONDON Renault unveiled their 2017 Formula One car on Tuesday and said it targetted fifth place in the championship and possible podium finishes after struggling among the backmarkers last season.