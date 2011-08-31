Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
NEW DELHI India opener Gautam Gambhir will miss the limited-over series in England and return home because of vision problems, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said Wednesday.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will replace Gambhir in the squad for the five-match one-day series starting Saturday, BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.
"Suresh Raina has been nominated as vice-captain for the ODI series," Srinivasan said.
Gambhir banged his head against the ground while fielding in the Oval test and suffered concussion.
"He was sent for a precautionary CT and MRI scan of his head and neck which was reported as normal," Srinivasan said.
"However, he still complains of some visual disturbance and inability to focus on an object for long.
"Gautam has been advised to take rest and is expected to recover without any further medical intervention."
India, knocked off the top of the test rankings following their 4-0 drubbing by England, have lost five other frontline players, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, to injuries.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
AS Roma thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 as Edin Dzeko's double plus goals from Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan extended their 100 percent home record this season to keep the pressure on in Serie A leaders Juventus on Tuesday.
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest ever women's 2,000 meters at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday.