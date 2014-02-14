WELLINGTON India consolidated their advantage after paceman Ishant Sharma's career-best six-wicket haul, reaching 100 for two at the close of play on the first day of the second test against New Zealand on Friday.
Ishant was the pick of India's bowlers, who were given first use of the green and bouncy Basin Reserve wicket after captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won his seventh successive toss.
The tall right-armer took six for 51 and helped bowl the hosts out for 192 after tea. Mohammed Shami provided admirable support with 4-70.
Shikhar Dhawan was on 71 and Ishant, sent in as nightwatchman after Chesteshwar Pujara was out for 19, was three not out at the close.
