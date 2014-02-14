New Zealand Prime Minister John Key poses for pictures at a launch event to mark one year to go to the start of the 2015 Cricket World Cup before the start of day one of the second international test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key attends a launch event to mark one year to go to the start of the 2015 Cricket World Cup before the start of day one of the second international test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's Peter Fulton makes his ground during day one of the second international test cricket match against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during day one of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ishant Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Hamish Rutherford during day one of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) celebrates the dismissal of Hamish Rutherford (L) during day one of the second international test cricket match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's players celebrates the dismissal of New Zealan's Peter Fulton during day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ishant Sharma (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of New Zealan's Peter Fulton during day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Zaheer Khan (L) attempts to field a shot against New Zealand during day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Zaheer Khan (L) attempts to field a shot as New Zealand's Kane Williamson makes his ground during day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ishant Sharma (2nd R) celebrates the dismissal of New Zealan's Tom Latham during day one of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON India consolidated their advantage after paceman Ishant Sharma's career-best six-wicket haul, reaching 100 for two at the close of play on the first day of the second test against New Zealand on Friday.

Ishant was the pick of India's bowlers, who were given first use of the green and bouncy Basin Reserve wicket after captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won his seventh successive toss.

The tall right-armer took six for 51 and helped bowl the hosts out for 192 after tea. Mohammed Shami provided admirable support with 4-70.

Shikhar Dhawan was on 71 and Ishant, sent in as nightwatchman after Chesteshwar Pujara was out for 19, was three not out at the close.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)