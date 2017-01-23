(L-R) India's Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra prepare to bowl during a practice session ahead of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, India, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Off-spinner Ashwin and left-arm colleague Jadeja played all five tests against England, leading the hosts to a 4-0 victory in the rubber.

They also led India's spin attack in their 2-1 victory in the three-match one-day international series.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool have replaced the duo in the 15-man squad, led by Virat Kohli, for the series, starting with the first match at Kanpur on Thursday.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)