Renault aims for fifth place in 2017 championship
LONDON Renault unveiled their 2017 Formula One car on Tuesday and said it targetted fifth place in the championship and possible podium finishes after struggling among the backmarkers last season.
HAMBANTOTA Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara will miss the rest of the five-match one-day international series against India after injuring his groin in Saturday's opener.
Team manager Charith Senanayake said on Sunday that the extent of Kulasekara's injury was not yet known but confirmed the player will not take any further part in the series.
"We cannot get a scan here in Hambantota. We will get a scan done when we reach Colombo and see the extent of the injury and for how long he will be out," he said.
A replacement for Kulasekara will be named shortly, added Senanayake.
Kulasekara injured himself while attempting to catch Indian batsman Virender Sehwag in the 11th over while fielding at mid-off during the first game, won by India.
The second match takes place on July 24 at Hambantota.
Leicester City have complained to the Football Association (FA) about "abuse, provocation and intimidation" aimed at their players, staff and fans during Saturday's FA Cup defeat by third-tier Millwall.
Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley after manager Jose Mourinho revealed that the striker was still struggling with a muscle injury.