Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CUTTACK India paceman Praveen Kumar has been ruled out of Tuesday's first one-day international (ODI) against West Indies through injury.
Stand-in captain Virender Sehwag, who will lead the hosts in the five-match series while Mahendra Singh Dhoni is rested, did not disclose Kumar's injury but said he was expected to return for Friday's second game in Visakhapatnam.
"Praveen Kumar has a niggle so he is not available for the first ODI," Sehwag told reporters in Cuttack on Monday. "We expect him to join the squad tomorrow and be fit for the second match."
Kumar, 25, has been battling against a recurring elbow problem which kept him out of India's successful 50-over World Cup campaign earlier this year.
R Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron are the other fast bowlers in the ODI squad.
India, who won the three-match test series between the sides 2-0, also host West Indies in one-dayers in Ahmedabad (December 5), Indore (December 8) and Chennai (December 11).
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Tony Jimenez)
