Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
DURBAN India were 223 all out in their second innings before tea on the final day of the second test at Kingsmead on Monday, leaving South Africa a target of 58 runs to win the series.
Scores:
India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100) and 223 (Rahane 96; R. Peterson 4-74)
South Africa 500 (J. Kallis 115, AB de Villiers 74, A. Petersen 62, Peterson 61; R. Jadeja 6-138)
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.