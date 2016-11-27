Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, India - 27/11/16. India's Mohammed Shami (C) successfully appeals for the dismissal of England's Gareth Batty (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MOHALI, India Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami claimed the last two England wickets in successive overs to dismiss the tourists for 283 on the second day of the third test on Sunday.

England, 1-0 down in the five-test series, added 15 runs to their overnight score before being all out at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

After Gareth Batty played out the first over from left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Shami struck with the first ball of the day's second over when Adil Rashid edged to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel while on his overnight score of four.

James Anderson came into the match fresh off his 'king pair' in the previous test at Visakhapatnam but survived a lbw appeal and remained unbeaten on 13.

Batty was the last man out, trapped in front by Shami who was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 3-63.

Batty reviewed the decision in vain as India needed only 3.5 overs to polish off the remainder of the English tail.

