Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
PUNE, India Australia's final-wicket pairing lasted less than an over on the second morning of the opening test as the tourists were dismissed for 260 in their first innings against India on Friday.
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three for the hosts in the first match of the four-test series.
Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc struck half-centuries for Australia.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.