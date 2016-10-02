Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 02/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Bradley-John Watling. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Paceman Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in the session as India wrapped up New Zealand's first innings for 204 on the third day of the second test at Eden Gardens on Sunday, giving the hosts an overall lead of 112 runs.

Resuming on 128 for seven, Jeetan Patel (47) and BJ Watling (25) compiled a fighting eighth-wicket stand of 60 for the touring side before the former fell trying to slog off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's first ball of the day.

Shami took his innings tally to three with all his wickets coming through leg before decisions. Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar did most of the damage with five wickets on Saturday.

