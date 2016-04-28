England's Chris Jordan takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second One-Day International cricket match in Port Elizabeth, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

NEW DELHI England fast bowler Chris Jordan has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australia paceman Mitchell Starc, the Indian cricket board said.

Starc has been ruled out of the Twenty20 league with a foot problem, opening the door for Jordan, who impressed with his death bowling in the recent World Twenty20 in India, where an Eoin Morgan-led England lost to West Indies in the final.

The 27-year-old Sussex bowler joins Morgan and national team mates Jos Buttler and Sam Billings in the eight-team event, in a sign of the England board's softening stance towards a league which attracts the biggest names in international cricket.

At Bangalore, Jordan will be part of a dressing room also including Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli, talismanic South African AB de Villiers and swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have signed up West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor to replace injured Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga, who also missed the World Twenty20 with a recurring knee injury.

