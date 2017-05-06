Brendon McCullum inspects the ball during the fourth day of the second cricket test match against Australia at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MUMBAI Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.

The 35-year-old opener, who retired from international cricket last year, will not be available for Gujarat's last three matches of the season with the side out of contention for making it to the playoffs of the Twenty20 tournament.

"Injuries are not ideal but part of our sport. Compressed tournament & long travel can be gruelling. Sorry for not being there all the way," McCullum said in a post on Twitter.

McCullum joins injured West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye out of the tournament for Gujarat, while batsman Jason Roy has returned to England on international duty.

The franchise has won three out of 11 matches in the season.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)