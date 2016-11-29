MOHALI, India India have enough skill to win test matches irrespective of the nature of the wicket, skipper Virat Kohli said after a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England in the third test on Tuesday.

Debates about pitches overshadowed India's 3-0 series victory over South Africa last year, with the Nagpur track labelled "poor" by the International Cricket Council following the home team's victory inside three days.

There were no such demons at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium where the tracks had something for the fast as well as the slow bowlers.

"It's been exactly 12 months since I was asked a question about us playing on unfair pitches," Kohli said after a match where England paceman Ben Stokes claimed the only five-wicket haul.

"Even when we played in Kolkata (against New Zealand) earlier this year we showed that we don't need dry, square-turners.

"We have enough skill to play good cricket and win against any good team in the world. That's the belief we have created in the changing room.

"It was a perfectly good wicket for pace bowlers as well," Kohli said. "Our guys really rushed in and put in an effort and got their results.

"It was a wicket if you persisted long enough you would get the results you wanted."

Since the series against South Africa last year, India have won in West Indies and beaten New Zealand to become the world's number one test team.

India are halfway through their bumper 13-test home season and Kohli was particularly happy with the depth of his bowling resources.

"It boosts your confidence up a notch when you have quality bowlers in reserve as well. As a captain you always feel you can ask your main guys to push themselves in every game," he said.

"We still have (pacemen) Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar waiting for their chance, even spinner Amit Mishra is not playing. The good thing is whoever is playing is standing up and making his presence felt."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)