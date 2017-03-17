Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli (L) walks off the field after injuring himself. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.

The penultimate contest of the four-test series was into its 40th over on Thursday when a tumbling Kohli hurt his right shoulder trying to save a boundary.

The hosts were left to wonder if it was worth the effort as Kohli immediately left the ground, with deputy Ajinkya Rahane leading the side in his absence.

The Indian board (BCCI) said in a statement there were "no serious concerns" and that India's batting mainstay would be able to participate in the ongoing contest which marks Ranchi's debut as a test venue.

Kohli did come out before Friday's warm-up, with the BCCI sharing the footage and tweeting "Captain returns. Game on!"

It being an external injury, Kohli's absence is unlikely to stop him from batting at his usual number four position at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia resumed day two on 299 for four with Steve Smith unbeaten on 117 and Glenn Maxwell on 82.

