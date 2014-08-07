Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
India were 63-5 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth test against England in Manchester on Thursday.
India won the toss
India 63-5 (MS Dhoni 25 not out, J.Anderson 2-21, S.Broad 2-8)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.