WELLINGTON Highest test scores by New Zealand batsmen after Brendon McCullum scored 302 against India on the fifth and final day of the second test at the Basin Reserve.
Score Player Opponent Year
302 Brendon McCullum India 2014
299 Martin Crowe Sri Lanka 1991
274* Stephen Fleming Sri Lanka 2003
267* Bryan Young Sri Lanka 1997
262 Fleming South Africa 2006
259 Glenn Turner West Indies 1972
239 Graham Dowling India 1968
230* Bert Sutcliffe India 1955
225 McCullum India 2010
224 Lou Vincent Sri Lanka 2005
224 McCullum India 2014
223* Glenn Turner West Indies 1972
222 Nathan Astle England 2002
217* Ross Taylor West Indies 2013
214 Mathew Sinclair West Indies 1999
206 Martyn Donnelly England 1949
204* Sinclair Pakistan 2001
202 Fleming Bangladesh 2004
201 Jesse Ryder India 2009
* indicates not out
