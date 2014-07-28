Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
SOUTHAMPTON England England batsman Moeen Ali is being investigated by the International Cricket Council after wearing wristbands that featured the slogans 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' during the second day of the third test against India at Southampton.
Moeen, who has raised funds for charities helping those affected by the three-week conflict with Israel, has the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board.
"As far as we are concerned, he has not committed any offence," an ECB spokesperson said on Monday.
"It is now up to the ICC to decide whether he will face any action."
He sported the bands while batting during England's first innings and the all-rounder has risked disciplinary action under the ICC Code of Conduct.
It states: "Players are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or any other items affixed to clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by the player or team official's Board.
"Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."
(Reporting by Liam Morgan; Editing by Mark Meadows)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.