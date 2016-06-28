India's captain Virat Kohli (3rd L) shows a stump as he celebrates with his teammates after they won their final test cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

MUMBAI New Zealand will begin their five-week tour of India with the opening test of the three-match series at Kanpur from September 22, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Test cricket will return to Kanpur's Green Park Stadium after a gap of seven years while Kolkata's Eden Gardens will stage the second test against the Black Caps from September 30, though the BCCI did not clarify if it would be a day-night test as has been recently reported in local media.

The BCCI said last week they would wait for the players' feedback from September's Duleep Trophy in which pink balls would be used.

The central Indian city of Indore will make its debut as a test match centre in the third and final test, starting on October 8.

The BCCI issued a revised schedule after originally saying the second test would be in Indore and the third in Kolkata, but gave no explanation for the change.

New Zealand will also play five one-day internationals between October 16 and 29.

India are set for a bumper season at home when they will be playing 13 test matches, eight ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

England and Australia will also visit India to play five and four tests respectively, while Bangladesh will play a one-off test at Hyderabad.

India v New Zealand tour schedule:

Tests

Sept. 22-26 - First test, Kanpur

Sept. 30-Oct. 4 - Second test, Kolkata

Oct. 8-12 - Third test, Indore

ODIs

Oct. 16 - First ODI, Dharamsala

Oct. 19 - Second ODI, Delhi

Oct. 23 - Third ODI, Mohali

Oct. 26 - Fourth ODI, Ranchi

Oct. 29 - Fifth ODI, Vizag

