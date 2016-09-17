Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
WELLINGTON New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been ruled out of the three-match test series in India with an ankle injury and will be replaced by paceman Matt Henry.
Southee felt pain in his front foot while bowling in training and a scan had shown a ligament strain in his left ankle, New Zealand's cricket board said.
The 27-year-old, New Zealand's most experienced test bowler with 52 matches and 177 wickets, will return home for rest and rehab but was expected to be available for the one-day internationals starting mid-October.
"Tim has been working hard in preparation for this tour, so he's understandably very disappointed to be ruled out of all three tests," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.
"The focus now is for Tim to give his ankle seven to 10 days rest, before slowly building his bowling loads back up ahead of the ODI series.
"We've got a replacement who is ready to go in Matt Henry and he'll join the team before the start of the first test."
The 24-year-old Henry has played just three more tests since his debut against England at Lord's last year, his last match against Australia in Christchurch in February.
The series opener starts in Kanpur on Sept. 22 before further matches in Kolkata and Indore.
New Zealand are bidding to win their first test series in India.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-