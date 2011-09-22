Former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi died on Thursday following a lung infection.

Here are some key facts on Pataudi:

-- Born 5 January 1941 in Bhopal, he was the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi who represented both England and India in test cricket.

-- A right-handed batsman, Pataudi made his test debut against England in Delhi in 1961.

-- His first test century came against England in Chennai in 1962.

-- He scored 2793 runs in 46 tests, hitting six centuries and averaging 34.91.

-- Pataudi became the youngest Indian captain at the age of 21 when he was put in charge in 1962 in Barbados after regular captain Nari Contractor was hit in the head by West Indies pacer Charlie Griffith and had to be admitted to hospital.

-- Pataudi made his highest test score of 203 not out against England in Delhi in 1964.

-- Pataudi became captain months after losing an eye in a car accident but went on to lead India in 40 tests, winning nine.

-- He led India to their first away test win in Dunedin in 1968 and also to their first away series victory in that New Zealand tour.

-- Post-retirement, Pataudi officiated as match referee in two test and 10 one-day internationals.

-- He also part of the Indian Premier League Governing Council before stepping down in 2010.

-- Since 2007, test series between India and England have been contested for the Pataudi Trophy, named after his family for their contribution to Anglo-Indian cricket.

