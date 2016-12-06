Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, India - 29/11/16. India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Parthiv Patel (R) run between the wickets as England's Joe Root lies on the ground. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has retained his place in the India side for the fourth test against England after Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover from a thigh strain, the team said on Tuesday.

Pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who has not played any of the three tests so far, was also released from the team after local media reports that he was getting married.

"The BCCI medical team has confirmed that wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is still recuperating from the strain in his left thigh, which he sustained during the second test match," the BCCI said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, Saha has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the wicketkeeper-batsman's progress."

Saha replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India's test wicketkeeper after the former captain retired from the five-day format at the end of 2014.

The 31-year-old Patel was brought in for the third test in Mohali, which Virat Kohli's side won by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.

Patel, who had not played a test since 2008, opened the innings with Murali Vijay and scored 42 and 67 not out in the match.

The fourth test in Mumbai starts on Dec. 8, with the last match in Chennai from Dec. 16-20.

