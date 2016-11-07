Shirking responsibility is not in Ajinkya Rahane's nature and the India batsman is ready to shoulder more when his team experience using the Decision Review System (DRS) in the test series against England starting on Wednesday.

A steadfast critic of the innovation aimed at curbing umpiring errors by using technology, India have finally agreed to try DRS, on a trial basis, in the five-match series against England.

Particularly sceptical of the accuracy of the ball-tracking element of the system, the Indian team will be embracing a system they dumped after bitter experience in a 2008 series in Sri Lanka.

"It's a completely a new concept for all of is. We've been discussing it from last series (against New Zealand) and we have some plans," Rahane told reporters in Rajkot on Monday.

Fielding captains usually get advice from the bowler and wicketkeeper before challenging an umpiring decision.

Rahane said his input from the slip position, as well from non-striker's end when batting, could prove useful for the hosts.

"Obviously, the wicketkeeper is very important. But as a slip fielder, you have a role to convey that message to the captain and the bowler," said the India vice-captain who is known for his unflappable temperament and impeccable team spirit.

"As a batsman, you are always involved in the game. You have to see where the ball is going, you have to convey the message to your partner and you have to be sure all the time."

The 28-year-old said the target was to maintain India's formidable home record which has lifted them top of the test rankings.

"We will spend time explaining DRS, how it works and how we should approach. But out main focus is on playing good cricket and attacking cricket," Rahane added.

"We want to dominate the series. We've been playing some good cricket for the last one and half years. It's important that we start well here and continue that momentum."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)