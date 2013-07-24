Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
India beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first one day international played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.
Scores:
Zimbabwe 228 for seven (Sikandar Raza 82; A. Mishra 3-43) v India 230 for four (V. Kohli 115, A. Rayudu 63 not out).
(Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.