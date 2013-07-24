India beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first one day international played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Scores:

Zimbabwe 228 for seven (Sikandar Raza 82; A. Mishra 3-43) v India 230 for four (V. Kohli 115, A. Rayudu 63 not out).

