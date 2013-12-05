Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
South Africa beat India by 141 runs in the first one-day international at The Wanderers on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:
South Africa 358-4 off 50 overs (Q. de Kock 135, AB de Villiers 77, H. Amla 65, JP Duminy 59 not out; Mohammed Shami 3-68)
India 217 all out off 41 overs (MS Dhoni 65; D. Steyn 3-25, R. McLaren 3-49).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 6-63 as Australia were dismissed for 276 with a first innings lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test on Monday.