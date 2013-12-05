South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) makes a run with JP Duminy during their first One-Day International (ODI) against India in Johannesburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa beat India by 141 runs in the first one-day international at The Wanderers on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:

South Africa 358-4 off 50 overs (Q. de Kock 135, AB de Villiers 77, H. Amla 65, JP Duminy 59 not out; Mohammed Shami 3-68)

India 217 all out off 41 overs (MS Dhoni 65; D. Steyn 3-25, R. McLaren 3-49).

