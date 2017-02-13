Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Set an unlikely victory target of 459, Bangladesh were dismissed for 250 shortly after the scheduled tea interval.
India spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets each.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.