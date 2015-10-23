India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) celebrates after taking the catch of South Africa's Faf du Plessis during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the fourth one-day international against India in Chennai on Thursday.

"The incident happened in the 15th over of South Africa's run-chase when du Plessis showed obvious dissent by raising his right hand after being declared caught behind off Axar Patel," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who captains South Africa in the Twenty20 format, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the fine, the ICC added.

Hosts India won the match by 35 runs to tie the five-ODI series at 2-2 with the deciding match to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

