India's Sreesanth waits for the arrival of England's Eoin Morgan (R) after the dismissal of James Anderson during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Ian Bell leaves the field after being dismissed for 235 runs during the fourth cricket test match against India at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Ian Bell hits a four as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and VVS Laxman (L) watch during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Ian Bell hits a four as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Rain interrupted England's bid for a series whitewash over India after Ian Bell had completed his first test double century on the third day of the fourth and final test at the Oval on Saturday.

No play was possible in the afternoon session after England had reached 591 for six in their first innings at lunch with Bell out for 235. Two sessions were lost to bad weather on Thursday's opening day.

Bell, who resumed on 181, brought up his 200 with his 20th boundary, a deft glance to leg off Shanthakumaran Sreesanth. His previous best was 199 against South Africa at Lord's three years ago.

He was finally lbw to Suresh Raina after more than eight hours at the crease putting him ahead of team mate Alastair Cook on the year's test run-scoring list.

Bell had stroked 23 fours, hit two successive sixes off leg-spinner Amit Mishra and has now compiled 950 runs this year with five centuries at an average of 118.75.

Ravi Bopara helped Bell add 61 for the sixth wicket and at lunch he was still at the crease on 44 not out

Bopara, who has replaced the injured Jonathan Trott for the final two tests of the English summer, failed in his only innings at Edgbaston where England went 3-0 up in the series and took over from India as the world's top ranked side.

Nightwatchman James Anderson was the first batsman to depart on Saturday, caught for 13 at second slip by Vangipurappu Laxman off Sreesanth.

Sreesanth followed up in his next over with the wicket of Eoin Morgan for one on the day he was named as the England captain for a one-day match against his native Ireland. Morgan was caught behind by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bopara scampered two runs off his first delivery, an inside edge which trickled into the leg side, then neatly leg-glanced his 13th delivery to the boundary.

Bell was again in exquisite touch, playing a glorious on-drive for four before he departed after missing a sweep against Raina's occasional off-spin.

The rain, which began to fall half an hour into the lunch interval, cleared after two hours and the umpires announced they would inspect the pitch and surroundings at the start of the scheduled tea break.

