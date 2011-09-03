Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
LONDON India made 274 for seven wickets in 50 overs in the first one-day international against England at Chester-le-Street, England Saturday.
Scores: India 274-7 in 50 overs (P. Patel 95, V. Kohli 55) v England
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.