AUCKLAND Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Sunday.
- -
India won the toss and opted to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings (503)
India first innings (202)
New Zealand second innings (105)
- -
India second innings (overnight 87-1)
M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13
S. Dhawan not out 81
C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 23
V. Kohli not out 55
Extras: (nb-2, w-2, b-4) 8
Total (for two wickets, 54 overs) 180
Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-96
Bowling (to date): Boult 11-0-39-0 (nb-1), Southee 12-3-29-2, Wagner 13-5-29-0 (nb-1), Anderson 7-1-22-0 (w-2), Sodhi 8-2-39-0, Williamson 3-0-18-0
